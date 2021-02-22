MARKET NEWS

UP government presents first paperless budget in Assembly

The budget for 2021-22 was presented by the state's Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the presence of the chief minister.

PTI
February 22, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday presented its first paperless budget in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Reading out the budget speech from a laptop, Khanna said the target was to make Uttar Pradesh "Aatmanirbhar" and ensure all round development of the state.

This is the fifth budget of the present government in the state before the UP Assembly elections due early next year.
