UP Elections: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Hema Malini on BJP's list of 30 'star campaigners'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 19 released a list of 30 ‘Star Campaigners’ who will hit the road for it in the first phase of elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly next month.



The features names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, besides incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and actor-turned-politician Hema Malini.

BJP gave Ajay Misra Teni’s candidature a miss this year. Teni was marred in a controversy for his son's alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Eight people, including farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 after being knocked down by a vehicle allegedly driven by Teni's son Ashish Misra. Ashish is in jail in connection with the violence.

This year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and results will be out on March 10.