Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Congress' CM face in Uttar Pradesh? Here is what she says

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on January 21 hinted at being the chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh as the party launched its "youth manifesto".



#WATCH Do you see anyone else's face from the Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh? You can see my face everywhere: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on being asked about the chief ministerial face of Congress in the upcoming UP Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/NOt1uZKBU6

To a media query on if she would be the chief ministerial candidate, Vadra, who is leading Congress ' charge in UP, said, "Dikh to raha hai na sab jagah mera chehra (Do you see anybody else's face from the Congress party [in UP]? You can see my face everywhere)."

She launched the manifesto with senior party colleague and brother Rahul Gandhi at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, promising 20 lakh jobs.

The Congress, which has been relegated to margins in the country's most populous state, is trying to win the support of the youth and is looking to make unemployment an issue ahead of the seven-phase assembly polls.

"We don't spread hatred, we united people. We want to create a new Uttar Pradesh with strength of youth," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress promised 20 lakh jobs and filling of 1.5 lakh vacant posts of teacher in the manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

"We have mentioned how Congress would give jobs to people in the manifesto. The thought behind this youth manifesto for UP is to explain how we are planning to give the youth jobs," he added.

"Today the youth in UP is facing immense difficulty in getting jobs. They are qualified and unemployed. We aim to help them get the employment they want and need," party general secretary Vadra said.

She also promised to set up a world-class institute to train people of the Mallah and Nishad communities.

On question of alliance, Vadra said, "If the situation comes, we will be open to an alliance but we would ensure that our commitment towards women and youth are brought in to being."

The Congress has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh for nearly three decades, and is up against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a resurgent Samajwadi Party (SP) and other players.

The elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. Polling will also be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.