MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    UP Elections 2022: Polling days to be paid holidays for electors of that state employed in Delhi

    Polling in Uttar Pradesh would be held in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase would be held on February 14, the third on February 20, the fourth on February 23, the fifth on February 27 and the final phase on March 7.

    PTI
    February 05, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST
    A man's inked marked finger is seen as he leaves a polling station on his bike after casting his vote. (Representative image: Reuters)

    A man's inked marked finger is seen as he leaves a polling station on his bike after casting his vote. (Representative image: Reuters)

    The Delhi government on Saturday announced that polling days in Uttar Pradesh would be paid holidays for the people from that state employed in the national capital so that they can exercise their franchise. Polling in Uttar Pradesh would be held in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase would be held on February 14, the third on February 20, the fourth on February 23, the fifth on February 27 and the final phase on March 7.

    Counting of votes will be held on March 10. According to a notice by the General Administrative Department of the Delhi government, the waiver applies to every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and entitled to vote in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

    ALSO READ: In-Depth | Battle for Jatland: How the poll contest is stacked up in west UP

    There should be no deduction in salary on account of holiday on the polling day, it said. The notification, however, stated that the order will not apply to any person "whose absence may cause damage or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he is engaged".

    Noida and Ghaziabad, the two Uttar Pradesh cities which are in the NCR, will go to polls on February 10.
    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi Government staff #UP Elections 2022 #Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022
    first published: Feb 5, 2022 05:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.