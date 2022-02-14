UP Elections 2022 | Muslim women feel safe under BJP rule, PM Modi says in Kanpur amid Hijab row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 said that Muslim women felt safe under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh.

The PM's remarks come amid assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and an ongoing political slugfest in Karnataka over the use of Hijab by Muslim girls in classrooms. which has triggered protests in the state. The PM, however, did not refer to the row directly.

“Muslim women are coming out of their houses and supporting the BJP.... The Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Many more number of Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now,” the prime minister said addressing an election rally in Kanpur Dehat adding that he had been striving to make lives of Muslim women easier.

People from Bithoor, Bilhaur, and Ghatampur assemblies of Kanpur, Kanpur Rural, Rasoolabad, Rania Akbarpur, Sikandra and Bhognipur, Madhogarh, Orai, and Kalpi were present at Government Degree College, Akbarpur where the PM addressed the gathering. The BJP had also made arrangements for virtual broadcast of the physical rally across seven assembly seats of Kanpur, where polling is to be held in the third phase on February 20.

As many as 586 candidates are in the fray for 55 seats spread across nine district of UP going to polls in second phase today. The region going to the polls comprises districts with a sizeable Muslim population including, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. These districts are known to be Samajwadi Party (SP) strongholds. The BJP had won 38 of the 55 seats in 2017 assembly polls, while the SP had bagged 15 and the Congress two.

The back-to-back remarks on Muslim women in poll rallies by PM Modi assume significance because of the significant population of the community in the region voting in the first two of the seven phases of the UP election. In an earlier rally in Saharanpur on February 10, in a similar reach out, the prime minister had hit out at the Opposition for instigating Muslim women and finding new ways to stop their aspirations.

Continuing his attack on political dynasts, PM Modi said that the governments of ‘Parivaarwadis’ had looted the people of the state.

"Before 2017, the dynasts were ruling. Uttar Pradesh reported ration scam, poor were deprived of the food grain through forged ration cards," Modi said referring to the Samajwadi Party governments.

The Prime Minister exuded confidence and said that according to the trends in the first phase of UP elections and the way people are supporting the party in the second phase, the BJP will return to power in the state.

"The 'Parivaarwadi' will again be defeated by the people of Uttar Pradesh. The festival of colours- Holi will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on March 10 itself," he said.

Apart from 55 seats of UP, all 70 seats of Uttarakhand and 40 seats of Goa are also voting today. UP will vote in seven phases till March 7. Results of all five states will be declared on March 10.

The PM also took an indirect dig at the SP-RLD alliance for the ongoing elections. "When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh?” he asked.