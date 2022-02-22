UP Elections 2022 | Here's why Phase 4 of polling on February 23 is crucial for BJP, Congress

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase IV: 59 Assembly seats will go to polls on February 23. (FILE)

As many as 59 constituencies, spread across nine districts, will go to the polls in the fourth round on February 23 of the seven-phased assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 624 candidates are in the fray for the seats spread across Pilibhit, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Sitapur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Banda districts in Rohilkhand, Terai, Awadh and Bundelkhand regions of the state. Of the 59 seats, 16 are reserved.

This round of voting is considered crucial for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

For the BJP, which won 51 of 59 seats in the 2017 assembly polls, the challenge would be to retain its seats in the Terai region, where its member of parliament (MP) Varun Gandhi has broken ranks to target the party’s government, at Centre and in the state.

Gandhi's parliament constituency of Pilibhit has four seats, all of which are represented by the BJP. The area also has a sizable farmer population, which opposed the farm laws. Though the three laws were taken back, the bitterness remains.

With eight seats, Lakhimpur Kheri district poses another challenge to the ruling party.

Though all the seats are held by the BJP, the recent bail to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, who was arrested in connection with the violence that killed eight people, including four farmers on October 3, will test the ruling party.

The four farmers were killed when a car belonging to Mishra ran them over. The families of the farmers have challenged the bail in the Supreme Court after Mishra was released from jail last week on the orders of the Allahabad High Court.

The opposition has stepped up its attack against the BJP following Mishra’s release.

Matter of prestige

Though the stakes are not as high for the Congress, retaining two of the five seats in Rae Bareli will be a matter of prestige.

Two Congress MLAs Rakesh Singh from Harchandpur and Aditi Singh in Rae Bareli have switched sides to the BJP.

Rae Bareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi, who appealed to voters to support the party on February 21.

Nine assembly seats of Lucknow will also be voted for on February 23. Eight of these seats have BJP MLAs.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) had won four of the 59 seats in 2017. The Apna Dal (S), an ally of the ruling BJP, won one, while the BSP was victorious on two seats.

So far, voting has been done for 172 of the 403 assembly seats. The rest will be covered in four phases, with March 7 as the last polling day. The result will be declared on March 10, along with those for Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur.