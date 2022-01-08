MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

UP Elections 2022 | BJP to get 'overwhelming majority', says Yogi Adityanath after EC announces poll dates

The BJP has already announced Adityanath as its chief ministerial face in the politically crucial state.

PTI
January 08, 2022 / 06:01 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed the announcement of poll dates in the state and said the BJP will return to power with an "overwhelming majority".

The Election Commission has announced seven-phase voting in Uttar Pradesh starting February 10. Counting of votes will take place in March, along with four other poll-bound states.

"We welcome the festival of democracy. With the blessings of the people and on the basis of the double engine government's achievements, the BJP will form its government with an overwhelming majority," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

The state will go to polls on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, along with Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, will take place on March 10.

The BJP has already announced Adityanath as its chief ministerial face in the politically crucial state.
PTI
Tags: #Assembly Elections 2022 #UP Assembly Elections 2022 #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath
first published: Jan 8, 2022 06:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.