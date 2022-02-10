MARKET NEWS

    UP Election 2022: PM Narendra Modi urges people to cast votes

    Remember that "pahle matdan, phir jalpan" (First vote, then have breakfast), Modi tweeted.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
    PM Narendra Modi spoke during the Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Lok Sabha on February 7, 2022

    PM Narendra Modi spoke during the Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Lok Sabha on February 7, 2022

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people eligible to vote in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls to participate in the exercise enthusiastically.

    He urged voters to participate in this festival of democracy while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

    He urged voters to participate in this festival of democracy while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

    The battle for Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday with polling at 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. Polling started at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 10:59 am
