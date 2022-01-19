UP Election 2022: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s ‘choti bahu’ Aparna Yadav likely to join BJP today

In what could be a blow to the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, the younger daughter-in-law of party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna Yadav, is likely to join the BJP today in Delhi in presence of party chief JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The move may put the SP in an embarrassing situation ahead of the state assembly polls, but it is unlikely to have any political repercussions.

Aparna Yadav is married to Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, and had unsuccessfully contested from Lucknow Cantt assembly seat in the 2017 state assembly elections. Aparna had lost the election to BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi. However, Aparna has been working in Lucknow Cantt for the last few years and has also been attending several programmes by the Samajwadi Party workers.

Sources said that Aparna may be fielded from Lucknow Cantt on a BJP ticket if she joins the BJP formally. Meanwhile, BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi, an MP from Lucknow Cantt, has demanded the seat for her son. She said her son has been working hard for the party since 2009 and if required she can give up her seat too.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s ‘Choti Bahu’ took a flight from Lucknow to New Delhi on Tuesday evening, and, interestingly, UP BJP vice-president Dayashankar Singh was also on the same flight. Sources said Dayashankar acted as a bridge between Aparna and the BJP leadership. The pictures of Aparna boarding the flight with her brother went viral on social media on Tuesday evening, giving fuel to speculations that she may switch over to BJP on Wednesday.