UP Election 2022 | Chandra Shekhar Aazad to contest against Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Sadar seat

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at a Bhim army party supporters rally in New Delhi on Friday. ANI PHOTO/R. RAVEENDRAN

Chandra Shekhar Aazad will fight the Uttar Pradesh assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar seat, his Aazad Samaj Party (ASP) announced on Thursday.

Gorakhpur Sadar is the seat from where the BJP has fielded UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Taking forward the ideology of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram sahib for 'Bahujan Hitay-Bahujan Sukhay', the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) announced Chandra Shekhar Aazad as candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar (322) seat, the party said in a statement on social media.

ASP’s national core committee member Mohammad Aqib confirmed the development to PTI. He said the registered name of the party is Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram).