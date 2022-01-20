MARKET NEWS

UP Election 2022 | Chandra Shekhar Aazad to contest against Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Sadar seat

Gorakhpur Sadar is the seat from where the BJP has fielded UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at a Bhim army party supporters rally in New Delhi on Friday. ANI PHOTO/R. RAVEENDRAN

Chandra Shekhar Aazad will fight the Uttar Pradesh assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar seat, his Aazad Samaj Party (ASP) announced on Thursday.

Taking forward the ideology of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram sahib for 'Bahujan Hitay-Bahujan Sukhay', the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) announced Chandra Shekhar Aazad as candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar (322) seat, the party said in a statement on social media.

ASP’s national core committee member Mohammad Aqib confirmed the development to PTI. He said the registered name of the party is Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram).
Tags: #Chandra Shekhar Aazad #Gorakpur Sadar #India #Politics #Yogi Adityanath
first published: Jan 20, 2022 01:25 pm

