    UP DGP Mukul Goel removed for 'disobeying' government orders

    Goel, a UP cadre IPS officer of 1987 batch, has been appointed Director General of Civil defence, a less significant posting

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST
    UP DGP Mukul Goel (Image: @dgpup)

    Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel was on May 11 removed from his post by the Yogi Adityanath government for "disregarding government work and not taking interest in departmental work."

    Goel, a UP cadre IPS officer of 1987 batch, has been appointed  Director-General, Civil Defence, a less significant post.

    ADG (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar has been given additional charge of DGP, UP, they said.

    Goel was appointed state's DGP in July last year replacing Hitesh Chandra Awasthy.

    Born in Muzaffarnagar, UP Goel has a BTech degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi.  Goel was among several IPS officers who were suspended during the Mayawati-led BSP government for alleged irregularities in police recruitment. The suspended officers were, however, reinstated later after the case was closed.

    Before becoming the DGP, Goel had been Additional Director General (Law and Order) in 2013 after riots broke out in Muzaffarnagar and neighbouring districts of the state.

    In 2016, Goel was appointed IG, BSF and shifted to Delhi on deputation. Besides, he has also served as ADG (CB CID) and ADG (Railway).

    In Uttar Pradesh, he had served as police chief of districts including Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Saharanpur and Meerut. Goel also served as DIG in Kanpur, Agra and Bareilly ranges.

    Goel has been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (2003), Police Medal for Meritorious Services (2003) and the President Police Medal for distinguished services (2012) for his exemplary service.



    Tags: #CM Yogi Adityanath #Mukul Goel #UP DGP
    first published: May 11, 2022 08:25 pm
