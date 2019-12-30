UP cop's 'go to Pakistan' remark: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says peace should be priority, not provocation

At any level peace should be the priority and not provocation, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday, amid a row over a Uttar Pradesh police official's purported "go to Pakistan" remark for people who were protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

A video showed a top police officer in Meerut saying the protestors can "go to Pakistan", drawing sharp criticism from various quarters.

If the video is true, then appropriate action should be taken, Naqvi said.

"At any level, peace should be the priority and not provocation," the Union Minister said.

On Saturday also Naqvi had said action should be taken against the police official, if the video was found to be true.

"There should be no misinformation campaign on the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and no provocative activity should take place," Naqvi said.

The incident purportedly took place on December 20 in Lisari Gate Police Station area, when Meerut Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh was speaking to some locals in a narrow lane after violent protests and clashes in the city last week that left five people dead.

Singh, however, said he made the remark for people shouting slogans in support of Pakistan during the protest. "I advised them to go to the place in support of which they were raising slogans," he said.

Naqvi said that Muslims are living in India not by compulsion, but by commitment.