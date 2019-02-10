App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2019 01:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP Congress workers plan grand welcome for Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

They will be welcomed by party workers and leaders at nearly 37 points in the city between the airport and the UPCC office, Congress spokesman Anshu Awasthi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Enthused by the appointment of new leaders to steer them into the coming Lok Sabha election, Congressmen have planned a grand welcome to the party's general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others when they arrive in the state capital on February 11.

Congress workers, led by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Raj Babbar, have made elaborate arrangements to welcome their leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi and in-charge of the state's western region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who will accompany Priyanka Vadra as she makes her first public appearance in the state after her new assignment.

The trio, who will arrive at the Lucknow airport, will pass through the main areas of the state capital to reach the Nehru Bhawan office of the UPCC.

They will be welcomed by party workers and leaders at nearly 37 points in the city between the airport and the UPCC office, Congress spokesman Anshu Awasthi told PTI.

Before reaching the Congress office, the Congress leaders are expected to garland the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on the route.

Hoardings of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, have been put up along the route they are proposed to take. Banners on the route read, "Waqt Hai Badlav Ka".

Workers of Congress and its grassroots organisation Sewa Dal have been giving final touch to the preparations since early Sunday.

Babbar held a meeting of Congress workers Saturday evening to review the preparations for the road show, which will also be attended by All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and general secretary Anupama Rawat.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit. Special Protection Group personnel, who provide security to the Gandhis, on Thursday visited the UPCC office, party sources said.

The Congress is expecting the visit to become a virtual launch of its campaign in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of Lok Sabha elections due by May.

Priyanka Vadra will meet leaders and office-bearers from 42 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh (East) during her visit till February 14.

"Congress workers are excited about the visit of party leaders and we are awaiting to give them a rousing welcome... We hope that with her (Priyanka Vadra) joining active politics, the state will also get a new energy," chief state Congress spokesperson Rajiv Bakshi said.

"This is a very auspicious time for us and a good omen for the party," he said.
First Published on Feb 10, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #Rahul Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh

