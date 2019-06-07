App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya, says everyone wants Ram temple there

"It is everybody's wish that Ram Mandir must be constructed," he said on his first trip to the temple town after the Lok Sabha elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple here, on a visit meant to reiterate support for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.

"It is everybody's wish that Ram Mandir must be constructed," he said on his first trip to the temple town after the Lok Sabha elections.

Adityanath unveiled a seven-foot Ram statue at a museum in the city and also took part in celebrations to mark the birthday of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Close

In his address at another event, the BJP leader said the previous governments had maintained distance from Lord Rama and argued that the deity was important for country's identity.

related news

He claimed the original copy of the Constitution included a picture of Lord Ram, in an apparent reference to one of the illustrations in an early manuscript.

He thanked Ayodhya's seers for their “blessings” that helped the Bharatiya Janata Party get a second term at the Centre.

Adityanath unveiled a seven-foot statue of Kodandrama -- which has the deity armed with a bow and arrows -- at the Ram Katha Sanghralaya, the state government museum here.

The state's government bought the wooden statue from Karnataka State Arts and Crafts Emporium.

The chief minister also visited the Hanumangarhi temple and inspected a pump house being constructed at the banks of the Saryu river.

Adityanath's trip comes ahead of a planned visit here by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with 18 newly elected partly MPs.

The Sena visit to on June 16 is being seen as an attempt to put pressure on the BJP-led government over the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.

The title suit over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site is being heard by the Supreme Court.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 07:54 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.