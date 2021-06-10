UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet PM, Home Minister in Delhi today amid reports of dissent ahead of assembly polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Delhi on June 10 for a two-day visit during which he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda.



The visit comes amid reports of dissent within the state BJP against Adityanath over his COVID-19 management in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of next year’s assembly election.

Adityanath will meet Home Minister Shah on June 10 and the Prime Minister Modi and the party chief Nadda on June 11, according to the reports.

There have been murmurs in the party against Adityanath, with several leaders, in private, expressing concern about his handling of the COVID-19.

However, the speculation that the party might replace him and his two deputy chief ministers was put to rest after senior party leader BL Santosh on June 1 praised the Chief Minister for his “effective” management of COVID-19 in the state, hours after completing his two-day review meeting in the state capital Lucknow.

Santosh and former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh, who is also UP in-charge, landed in Lucknow on May 31. The two leaders met ministers in the Adityanath cabinet during the visit. They also met Adityanath on their first day, and his two deputies, separately, on June 1, as per reports.

The BJP won the last UP assembly polls held in February-March, 2017 by an overwhelming majority of 325 of the 403 seats despite not projecting a chief ministerial candidate before the election. Adityanath was later declared the CM.

UP assembly polls assume significance for the party because the performance in the largest-populated state in 2020 would be crucial for the 2024 general elections. UP has 80 Lok Sabha seats and 403 assembly seats.