UP CM Yogi Adityanath says Opposition fuelling farmers' protest due to its 'anger' over Ram Temple issue

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 17 blamed the Opposition parties for "misleading" farmers on the three contentious farm laws and connected the agitation to the Opposition's apparent unhappiness over the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The government said there is no question of taking back MSP. Then why are people misleading (farmers)? They are angry. Those who cannot tolerate that a grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya...are angry because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has even kickstarted the construction of a grand Ram temple," NDTV quoted Adityanath as saying.

The UP CM also lashed out against communism. "The theory of communism will never hold true. That if you repeat a lie a hundred times, it will become true. There are those who do not want a change in the lives of farmers," Adityanath said, according to the news channel.

Curiously, Yogi Adityanath also said when the Opposition starts working on the basis of caste, creed and religion, then it is the duty of the government to make people aware about the "truth".

The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered its 22nd day on December 17.

Observing that the Centre's talks with the protesting farmers have "not worked apparently" and were bound to fail, the Supreme Court had earlier indicated forming a panel to break the three-week-long deadlock. The top court also said the agitation may soon become a national issue.

The apex court has, however, said that it is of the view that the farmers' protest "should be allowed to continue without impediment and without any breach of peace either by the protesters or police".