Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Mulayam Yadav, extends Diwali greetings

The chief minister reached Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg in the morning and extended Diwali greetings to him, a senior government official said here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence here.

During the meeting, Mulayam Yadav's brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav was also present.

During the meeting, Mulayam Yadav's brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav was also present.

The official said it was a "courtesy meeting" to extend Diwali greetings.

Adityanath had also met the 79-year-old former Uttar Pradesh chief minister in June this year to enquire about his health.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #Diwali #India #Mulayam Yadav #Politics #Yogi Adityanath

