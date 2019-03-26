UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at BSP chief Mayawati over cane dues

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on March 25 that the ruling BJP government was committed to take back 21 sugar mills that he said was sold during the Mayawati regime. "We have decided to take back the mills sold during the Mayawati regime and take action against the persons responsible for the sell-off" Adityanath said.

"An amount of Rs 57,800 crore, being the arrear of sugarcane growers from 2011-2018, was paid by my government," he said in Mathura.

Adityanath claimed that such clearance of dues was not done during five-year tenure of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

The chief minister said injustice to the farmers would not be tolerated. He attributed the condition of farmers to the "anti-farmer" policies of the Mayawati government

Adityanath alleged that since the BSP chief had not taken any cane grower-oriented step during her regime, she had no right to speak on their problems.

The chief minister said Mayawati had entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal as she was "not sure" whether people would vote for her party's candidates.

The SP, BSP and the RLD have joined hands to "loot", he alleged.

The BJP leader said the pollution on the Yamuna river was due to the "sin" of the SP, BSP and the Congress.

Hitting out at the Congress, Adityanath claimed: "While the Congress protects and offers biryani to terrorists, the Modi government feeds them bullets."

Adityanath praised actor-turned-politician Hema Malini for the "development" in Mathura.

He pointed out that normally a celebrity do not come in their constituency after they are elected.

But, the chief minister said, Malini visited her Mathura constituency "250 times", claiming that it was more than the joint visits of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in their constituencies -- Amethi and Rae Bareli, respectively.

Adityanath also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism through surgical strike and airstrikes.