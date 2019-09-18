App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 02:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks Allahabad, Varanasi to remain vigilant as rivers swell due to rains

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials in Allahabad and Varanasi districts to remain vigilant as the water levels in Ganga and Yamuna rivers neared the danger mark. Heavy rains over the past few days have caused the rivers to swell.

A senior official said authorities in Allahabad and Varanasi have been asked to make all necessary arrangements to deal with the situation and flood 'chowkis', to monitor the water levels in the rivers, have been activated.

A report from Banda district said continued rainfall in the Bundelkhand region and release of water in Yamuna had led to flooding in many areas in Hamirpur, Banda and Chitrakoot districts.

Close

Yamuna, Ken and Betwa rivers are in spate and several acres of agricultural land has been submerged, it said.

Banda District Magistrate Hiralal said incessant rains over the past four days have hit normal life, with water entering villages and damaging roads.

People of the affected areas are being shifted to safer places in boats, he said.

Adityanath had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Ballia on Tuesday and distributed relief material.

He asked the officials of the irrigation department to ensure the safety of bridges and embankments by undertaking regular inspections so that remedial steps can be taken promptly.

At least 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents, including lightning and drowning, in the state on Tuesday.

Adityanath has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to kin of the victims.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 02:23 pm

tags #India #Politics

