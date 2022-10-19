UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces relief for kin of workers killed in J-K terror attack

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday declared an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the two migrant workers from Kannauj killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Their last rites were performed at their native place. A "hybrid terrorist" of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and another suspect were arrested for the attack in Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

A government spokesperson said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to provide an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to family members of the dead workers, identified as Manish and Ramsagar of Danna Purva village in the Thatia police station limits. Kannauj District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla said they had gone to Kashmir two months ago and worked as daily wagers. They were sleeping in a tin shed with other migrant workers when the terrorists attacked.

The bodies were brought to Kannauj on Wednesday morning. The last rites were performed by family members in the afternoon in the presence of MP Subrat Pathak, UP Minister for Social Welfare Asim Arun, MLA Kailash Rajput and others.