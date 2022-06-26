UP bypolls: BJP wrests Rampur Lok Sabha seat from SP, leading in Azamgarh; history being made, says BL Santosh

(Image: AP)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Lok Sabha bypolls in Rampur and its candidate was leading in Azamgarh by elections as the counting of votes was in the final stages on June 26.

In Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi was leading with a margin of over 42,000 votes, while the party's nominee Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' was ahead in Azamgarh by over 11,500 votes, according to the latest numbers shared by Election Commission of India.

"History being made. BJP wins Rampur LS by election by 37,797 votes . Azamgarh is also about to win . Death knell to communal, divisive, minority appeasement politics . Mandate for politics of Vikas practiced by PM Narendra Modi ably assisted by CM Yogi Adityanath ," Santosh said in a tweet.

The Rampur and Azamgarh results assume significance since both seats are strongholds for the Samajwadi Party. Rampur was represented by SP leader Azam Khan and Rampur was represented by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Both the seats were vacated after the two leaders won recently-held assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

In another bypoll, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Durgesh Pathak won Delhi's Rajinder Nagar assembly seat by over 11,000 votes. The bypoll was necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party, however, has a setback in Punjab where Simranjit Singh Mann, leader of the Akali Dal offshoot, won bypoll in AAP leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's stronghold Sangrur with a margin of over 7,000 votes.

In Tripura, BJP bagged three assembly seats in by-elections, while Congress won one seat, the poll panel said.