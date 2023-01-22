UP BJP state working committee to be held on January 22

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address the State Working Committee meeting of the BJP here on Sunday during which the party will review the work done so far and hold discussions on the future action plan.

The national executive meeting of BJP was held in New Delhi on January 16-17.

The working committee meetings at the state, district, and mandal levels will now be held in the state, BJP UP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary told the media on Saturday.

More than 700 representatives from the entire state, including all office bearers, will participate in the meeting, he said.

The party is slated to hold discussion on the upcoming action plan and review the work so far done. A political resolution will also be passed in the day-long meeting, he said.

The party will hold 98 working committee meeting by February 5, and 1,900 mandal level meetings by February 12, he said.

Chaudhary said that during the national executive meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda gave necessary guidelines to party workers. During the two-day long session, the party held discussions on the welfare of the poor and assembly elections coming up in nine states. Chaudhary claimed that the BJP will achieve unprecedented success in all coming elections. Asked about the possibility of forging an alliance again with Omprakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (Subhaspa), which had contested the 2017 assembly elections in alliance with the BJP, he said, "those who agree with our ideology and want to work together with us are welcome."

PTI

READ MORE