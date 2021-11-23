UP Assembly Polls: SP, RLD seal alliance, formal announcement soon

SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary shake hands on November 23, 2021. (PC-Twitter/@yadavakhilesh)

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on November 23 sealed a poll alliance ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary had a meeting in Lucknow where the seat-sharing formula was discussed and reportedly, finalised.

A final announcement would be announced soon, leaders from both parties said. Both the leaders shared the pictures of the meeting from their twitter handles.

"Towards the change with Jayant Chaudhary, Yadav said in Hindi. Chaudhary also tweeted saying, " Badhtay Kadam (stepping forward)."

Sources said RLD is likely to contest 30-40 seats (mostly in western UP) in alliance with the SP. UP has 403 assembly seats.

"The alliance will be announced formally soon," an RLD leader said. The two parties have contested all assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls together since 2017 UP assembly polls.

The SP-RLD alliance has been a forgone conclusion since the two parties have been long standing partners.

The SP has already announced an alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s eastern UP-based Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and a few small parties, including the Mahan Dal.