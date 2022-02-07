MARKET NEWS

    UP Assembly Polls | PM Modi to address first physical rally in Bijnor today

    This will be the first time when the Prime Minister will travel to Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission on January 8 amid COVID-19-induced restrictions. So far, the Prime Minister has been addressing virtual rallies from Delhi.

    PM Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first physical rally in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections beginning February 10.

    The “Jan Chaupal” in Bijnor district of UP at 11: 30 am will be a hybrid rally with a physical presence of 1,000 people in the audience and the rest attending the live telecast. The rally will cover three districts of Uttar Pradesh, Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha, targeting 18 assembly constituencies, according to news agency ANI.

    The BJP has made arrangements for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address at about 75 locations expecting close to a lakh of people at these locations given the easing of restrictions by the Election Commission.

    Also, read: Budget session of Parliament: PM Modi to reply on motion of thanks debate in Lok Sabha today

    Uttar Pradesh votes in seven phases. The first phase will take place on February 10 and the results will be announced on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP, and its allies, had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.