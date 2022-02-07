UP Assembly Polls | PM Modi to address first physical rally in Bijnor today

PM Narendra Modi (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first physical rally in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections beginning February 10.

This will be the first time when the prime minister will travel to Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission on January 8 amid COVID-19-induced restrictions. So far, the Prime Minister has been addressing virtual rallies from Delhi.

The “Jan Chaupal” in Bijnor district of UP at 11: 30 am will be a hybrid rally with a physical presence of 1,000 people in the audience and the rest attending the live telecast. The rally will cover three districts of Uttar Pradesh, Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha, targeting 18 assembly constituencies, according to news agency ANI.

The BJP has made arrangements for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address at about 75 locations expecting close to a lakh of people at these locations given the easing of restrictions by the Election Commission.

Uttar Pradesh votes in seven phases. The first phase will take place on February 10 and the results will be announced on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP, and its allies, had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats.