you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

UP assembly polls: Congress asks ticket aspirants to submit Rs 11,000 with application

The circular by UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu comes days after BJP appointed Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan as in charge of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi as the party’s in charge for Uttarakhand assembly polls.

Moneycontrol News
September 15, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a silent protest before a Mahatma Gandhi statue in GPO Park in the state capital against the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government of Uttar Pradesh. (File Image)



The Uttar Pradesh Congress has called for applications from ticket aspirants in the upcoming assembly elections with a deposit of Rs 11, 000. A circular to this effect has been issued by UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The circular that asks prospective candidates to submit applications by September 25 comes after the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrapped up her visit to the poll-bound state. The party has decided to declare candidates for 2022 assembly elections well in advance as part of its strategy in the elections.

READ: Uttar Pradesh was run by gangsters before 2017, now such elements behind bars: PM Modi

“The amount should be deposited via demand draft, pay order or RTGS,” said the circular Lallu on September 14. There is no mention of whether there will be refund or not if the aspirant doesn’t get a ticket.

Close



The circular comes days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan as in charge of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi as the party’s in charge for Uttarakhand assembly polls.

Elections are due for the 403-member UP assembly early in 2022.

In 2017, the BJP had secured a thumping majority by winning 312 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) which was in power from 2012 to 2017 won only 47 of the 177 seats it contested while the Congress won seven of the 21 seats it contested.

The Congress has faced issues related to delayed candidate selection and confusion over candidate names in UP in the past.

Also, read: Uttar Pradesh Election, 2022: From Modi to Owaisi, 8 key faces in the contest

The Congress circular is a four-page document in which the particulars of the candidate need to be filled in. It asks for details about past elections at panchayat, Vidhan Sabha, Lok Sabha or any other level that the aspirant has contested. A separate section asks details about social media presence.


first published: Sep 15, 2021 09:15 am

