UP Assembly Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's Vijay Rath Yatra in Ayodhya and other places cancelled as COVID surges

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s Vijay Rath Yatra in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 9, has been cancelled amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has also called off his other rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda and Basti that were to take place on January 7 and 8, according to reports.

This comes a day after the Congress party decided to postpone major rallies in Uttar Pradesh and other states heading for assembly elections due to the raging pandemic.

On January 6, India reported 90,928 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 55 per cent higher than yesterday's 58,097 cases. The country has 2,630 cases of the Omicron variant - the most in Maharashtra with 797 cases, followed by Delhi with 465 cases. On January 5, Uttar Pradesh reported 2,038 fresh cases reported taking the tally of active cases to 5,158.

Yadav had cancelled another rally in western UP last month and said he would stay away from public events for three days after his wife and daughter tested positive for COVID.

UP Congress Committee has written to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra to cancel big rallies in the state. The committee also suggested the Election Commission to stop prime minister Narendra Modi, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath from using government machinery/money for inaugurations and making political statements at these events.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also cancelled a government function in Noida scheduled for January 6, according to reports.

Also, read: COVID-19 | Cases rise over 6-fold across country in last 8 days, sharp rise in positivity rate a concern: Health Ministry

The Allahabad High Court last month had asked the Election Commission to defer the UP polls, even if only by a few months. However, Chandra said last week that all political parties in the state wanted elections as per schedule.

The election to the 403-member UP assembly is scheduled to be held in six-seven phases. The incumbent UP assembly expires on May 14. The state is considered the most crucial among all assembly elections as it could foretell performance in 2024 general elections.