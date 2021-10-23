MARKET NEWS

English
UP Assembly Polls 2022: Congress may announce farm loan waiver, MSP hike

Congress is likely to announce minimum support prices (MSP) of rice and wheat to Rs 2,400 per quintal and that of sugarcane to Rs 400 per quintal.

Moneycontrol News
October 23, 2021 / 01:46 PM IST
Recently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced 40 percent tickets to women in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

In a major decision barely months ahead of the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary and state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may announce farm loan waiver and “highest” purchase prices of rice, wheat, and sugarcane, reported CNN-News18.

According to the report, the Congress party is likely to announce minimum support prices (MSP) of rice and wheat to Rs 2,400 per quintal and that of sugarcane to Rs 400 per quintal.

This comes around a month after the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state announced a Rs 25 per quintal hike in the purchase prices of sugarcane. This increased the MSP from Rs 325 per quintal to Rs 350.

Recently, Priyanka Gandhi announced 40 percent tickets to women in the state assembly elections and pledged to give smartphones to girl students who clear intermediate exams along with electric scooters to girls who are college graduates.

Also read | Decoded: Priyanka Gandhi’s 40% quota for women candidates in UP polls

She will flag off three 'Pratigya Yatras' from Barabanki on October 23 to take to the people various resolutions adopted by the party ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. On the occasion, she will elaborate on the seven resolutions made to the people of UP apart from the election manifesto, former MP and party in-charge of Chhattisgarh PL Punia told the media on October 22.

The three yatras going in different routes -- from Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura, and Varanasi to Rae Bareli -- will be taken out from October 23 to November 1, he said. The yatra on the Varanasi to Rae Bareli route covering the Awadh region will be led by former MP Pramod Tiwari, while the Barabanki-Bundelkhand route will be led by Punia and former Union minister of state Pradeep Jain Aditya.

The yatra on the Saharanpur-Mathura route covering the western parts of the state will be presided by former Union minister Salman Khurshid and senior party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

Congress, in its first resolution, has promised 40 percent of ticket distribution to women in the 2022 elections and has pledged to give smartphones to girl students who clear intermediate exams along with electric scooters to girls who are college graduates, said the Chairman of the party's media department and former state minister Nasimuddin Siddiqui. The details about the remaining six pledges will be announced at the time of launching the 'Pratigya Yatra' in Barabanki, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Assembly Election 2022 #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
first published: Oct 23, 2021 01:46 pm

