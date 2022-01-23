UP Assembly polls 2022 | Bhim Army chief announces Samajik Parivartan Morcha

Chandrashekhar Azad (Image: Twitter/ @BhimArmyChief)

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on January 23 announced an alliance of 35 smaller political parties ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The new alliance will be called Samajik Parivartan Morcha.

Azad said that the alliance will field candidates on all the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. However, the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief said that the alliance will not field any candidate against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who will contest from Karhal in Mainpuri district.

“The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), the political outfit of the Bhim Army, has formed a pre-poll alliance with 35 smaller political parties to contest the assembly elections,” Hindustan Times quoted Chandrashekhar Azad as saying on Sunday.

The new political development came a day after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced the launch of Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha of five political parties.

Launching the alliance, Azad made it clear that they will not ally with big or established political parties. The alliance will be formed with the smaller political parties who are fighting for the rights of the Dalits, OBCs (other backward classes), tribals and Muslims.

Azad had earlier declared that he will contest polls from the Gorakhpur urban assembly seat against chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He said he will soon his election campaign for the Gorakhpur urban assembly seat within a week.