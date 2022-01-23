MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

UP Assembly polls 2022 | Bhim Army chief announces Samajik Parivartan Morcha

The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief said that the alliance will not field any candidate against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who will contest from Karhal in Mainpuri district.

Moneycontrol News
January 23, 2022 / 09:08 PM IST
Chandrashekhar Azad (Image: Twitter/ @BhimArmyChief)

Chandrashekhar Azad (Image: Twitter/ @BhimArmyChief)

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on January 23 announced an alliance of 35 smaller political parties ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The new alliance will be called Samajik Parivartan Morcha.

Azad said that the alliance will field candidates on all the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. However, the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief said that the alliance will not field any candidate against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who will contest from Karhal in Mainpuri district.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Congress' CM face in Uttar Pradesh? Here is what she says

“The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), the political outfit of the Bhim Army, has formed a pre-poll alliance with 35 smaller political parties to contest the assembly elections,” Hindustan Times quoted Chandrashekhar Azad as saying on Sunday.

The new political development came a day after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced the launch of Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha of five political parties.

Close

Related stories

Launching the alliance, Azad made it clear that they will not ally with big or established political parties. The alliance will be formed with the smaller political parties who are fighting for the rights of the Dalits, OBCs (other backward classes), tribals and Muslims.

Azad had earlier declared that he will contest polls from the Gorakhpur urban assembly seat against chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He said he will soon his election campaign for the Gorakhpur urban assembly seat within a week.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #Bhim Army #Chandrashekhar Azad #UP Assembly Polls 2022 #Yogi Adityanath
first published: Jan 23, 2022 09:08 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.