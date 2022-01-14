MARKET NEWS

UP Assembly Polls: 10 ministers may quit BJP in coming days, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena's senior leader Sanjay Raut said that he met many unemployed people in UP recently and they want change in the poll-bound state.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
Talking to news agency ANI, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, “When important ministers, OBC leaders are leaving, you can understand in which direction the wind is blowing.” (File image: PTI)

If speculations and claims are to be believed then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh will face a huge setback in the coming days because Shiv Sena Member Parliament Sanjay Raut has claimed that at least 10 ministers may resign from the state government in the coming days.

The ruling party has already faced a jolt ahead of the seven-phase Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, after six MLAs and three ministers quit the party.

The latest is OBC leader Dharam Singh Saini. Most of the MLAs, including the ministers, who have declared they are quitting during the last few days are from the Other Backward Classes and appear to be headed towards Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP).

"This figure will keep on increasing. Look at the way people were working under pressure for five years,” Sena Rajya Sabha MP Raut told ANI.

He further said that the BJP government did no work in its term. “No work has happened in BJP's rule. People of Uttar Pradesh are saying that event management does not mean running the government. Talking of 80:20 percent political polarisation may work but state and country cannot develop," he said.

Raut said that he met many unemployed people in UP recently and they want to change in the poll-bound state.

“When important ministers, OBC leaders are leaving, you can understand in which direction the wind is blowing,” he told the news agency.

“As per my knowledge, this is just the beginning. 10 more ministers may resign in the coming days,” he added.

Earlier on January 13, Raut reached out to prominent farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait as his party seeks to make an electoral foray in Uttar Pradesh to dent the prospects of its former ally BJP.

Tikait had emerged as the face of the year-long farmers' agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws at Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh.

In a press conference on the day, Raut said that Shiv Sena has plans to field 50 to 100 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, including in Ayodhya and Mathura, and made it clear that the party will not be part of any alliance.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 14, 2022 02:30 pm

