MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

UP Assembly elections | Congress to release first list of candidates soon

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced on September 30 that the first list of candidates for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be released soon.

PTI
September 30, 2021 / 09:12 PM IST
File image of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

File image of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on September 30 attended the meeting of the party's state election committee and it was decided that the first list of candidates for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be released soon, a party leader said.

On the fourth day of her state visit, Priyanka Gandhi met representatives of various communities, including Banjara, Rajbhar, and Nishad, and took note of the problems and issues being faced by them.

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress general secretary is on a five-day visit to Lucknow to review and discuss the party's preparedness for the polls. Since her arrival, she has been holding a series of meetings at the party office and Kaul House — her residence-cum-office in the state capital.

During one of the meetings, she discussed the setting up of "war rooms" at district levels to receive feedback and take prompt decisions as part of the election strategy. The party's proposed pratigya yatra' was finalised after its route was discussed and the booth management strategy for the polls was chalked out as well, a leader said.

This is Priyanka Gandhi's second visit to the state within a month. She had earlier arrived on September 13 and stayed for five days. The Congress party had fought the 2017 UP polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. The grand old party had managed to win just seven of the 114 contested seats with a vote share of 6.25 percent.

Close

Related stories

This time, the Congress has announced that it would fight the polls without aligning with any big political party.
PTI
Tags: #assembly elections #Congress party #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Sep 30, 2021 09:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.