UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP releases new list of 91 candidates

Adityanath is likely to face a challenge from SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, who is drawing a good crowd at his rallies. [Representational image.]

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 28 released another list comprising names of 91 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

So far, the BJP has announced the names of candidates for 287 assembly seats who will contest the seven-phase election beginning February 10.

Among the names in the list include, Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Shalabmani Tripathi from Deoria Sadar, Nand Gopal Nandi from Prayagraj South, Ved Prakash Gupta from Ayodhya and Ramchandra Yadav from Rudauli.

Apart from these, Anupama Jaiswal has been fielded from Bahraich, Sindhuja Mishra from Kunda, Akhilesh Mishra from Azamgarh Sadar, Aarti Tiwari from Gosaiganj and Prateek Bhushan Singh from Gonda seat as per the new list.

Uttar Pradesh, where the ruling BJP is facing a challenge from Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), will vote in seven phases to elect 403 MLAs. The seven phases will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

On February 10, polling will be held for 58 seats across 11 districts of the western part of the state.

The party stormed to power in UP in 2017 polls by winning 303 of the 403 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) could win 47 seats while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 seats. The Congress could end up with only seven seats.