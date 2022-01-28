MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP releases new list of 91 candidates

    Among the names in the list include, Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Shalabmani Tripathi from Deoria Sadar, Nand Gopal Nandi from Prayagraj South, Ved Prakash Gupta from Ayodhya and Ramchandra Yadav from Rudauli.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
    Adityanath is likely to face a challenge from SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, who is drawing a good crowd at his rallies. [Representational image.]

    Adityanath is likely to face a challenge from SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, who is drawing a good crowd at his rallies. [Representational image.]


    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 28 released another list comprising names of 91 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

    So far, the BJP has announced the names of candidates for 287 assembly seats who will contest the seven-phase election beginning February 10.

    Among the names in the list include, Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Shalabmani Tripathi from Deoria Sadar, Nand Gopal Nandi from Prayagraj South, Ved Prakash Gupta from Ayodhya and Ramchandra Yadav from Rudauli.

    READ : Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP releases its first list of 107 candidates; CM Yogi to contest from Gorakhpur Urban

    Close

    Related stories

    Apart from these, Anupama Jaiswal has been fielded from Bahraich, Sindhuja Mishra from Kunda, Akhilesh Mishra from Azamgarh Sadar, Aarti Tiwari from Gosaiganj and Prateek Bhushan Singh from Gonda seat as per the new list.

    Uttar Pradesh, where the ruling BJP is facing a challenge from Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), will vote in seven phases to elect 403 MLAs. The seven phases will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

    On February 10, polling will be held for 58 seats across 11 districts of the western part of the state.

    The party stormed to power in UP in 2017 polls by winning 303 of the 403 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) could win 47 seats while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 seats. The Congress could end up with only seven seats.

    The party released its first list of 107 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls on January 15.  UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from his home turf Gorakhpur (Urban) seat while deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu seat in Prayagraj
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 assembly polls #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Current Affairs #India #Politics
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 03:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.