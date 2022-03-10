English
    March 10, 2022 / 06:45 AM IST

    UP Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    UP Assembly Elections Result 2022 Live Updates: Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs).

    UP Assembly Elections Result 2022 Live Updates: The Assembly elections results for five states will be declared today. The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following COVID-19 guidelines.

    The assembly polls in these five states were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been

    set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs).

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is coming back to power with a majority in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will unseat the Congress in Punjab, various exit polls for the just-finished five assembly elections released on March 7 said.

      Assembly elections in five states is being held in seven phases. While polls in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, four remaining phases of UP and two phases of Manipur state polls will be held till March 7.
    • March 10, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022: Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE Coverage of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election results today on March 10, 2022. Stay tuned for lastest updates, analysis and more!

