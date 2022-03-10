UP Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE Coverage of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election results today on March 10, 2022. Stay tuned for lastest updates, analysis and more!
UP Assembly Elections Result 2022 Live Updates: The Assembly elections results for five states will be declared today. The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following COVID-19 guidelines.
The assembly polls in these five states were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is coming back to power with a majority in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will unseat the Congress in Punjab, various exit polls for the just-finished five assembly elections released on March 7 said.Stay tuned for the latest news, developments and analysis from Moneycontrol!
