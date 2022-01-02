UP Assembly Election: Arvind Kejriwal to kick off AAP poll campaign from Lucknow today

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal will kick off campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls with a rally in Lucknow on January 2.

The party said that AAP leaders from across the state have assembled in Lucknow for the rally at Smriti Upvan ground. The party has taken a letter of support from the people on promises like 300 units of free electricity, 10 lakh jobs and unemployment allowance, according to a report by news agency ANI.

READ: Chandigarh Municipal elections | AAP victory sign of incoming change in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

The elections to the 403-member UP Assembly is due in a couple of months. Kejriwal had announced in January last year that the AAP will contest the Assembly elections in six states, including Uttar Pradesh, in the next two years.

The party’s attempts to play a larger role at the national level have failed in the past, except in Punjab where it emerged as the main opposition party in the 2017 Assembly polls. AAP’s exceptional electoral performance in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, winning 62 out of the 70 seats, has renewed the party’s desire to expand its footprint beyond the national capital and Punjab.

Also, read: Punjab Assembly Polls | Aam Aadmi Party releases third list of 18 candidates

Besides 300 units of free electricity to all domestic customers, the AAP has announced a waiver of outstanding bills of 38 lakh families and 24-hour electricity, if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh. It has also promised to create 10 lakh jobs and provide an allowance of Rs 5,000 per month to the unemployed.

Also, read: Can Aam Aadmi Party expand beyond Delhi?