Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP Assembly adjourned amid chaos over Akhilesh Yadav being stopped at airport

When Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit did not allow discussion on the matter in the Question Hour, opposition members came into the Well of the House raising slogans.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned on February 13  amid protests by legislators of the Samajwadi Party and the BSP over Akhilesh Yadav being stopped at the Lucknow airport on his way to Allahabad.

As soon as the House met, SP leader Narendra Verma tried to raise the issue in the Question Hour.

He was supported by BSP's legislative party leader Lalji Verma, who said, "Lathicharge was done in the entire state by police and fake cases were lodged against protestors. An MP (SP's Dharmendra Yadav) was injured in the lathicharge. There is 'hitershahi' in the state as the government is resorting to activities demeaning democracy."

Countering Verma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said as the opposition does not have any issues, they are creating anarchy in the state.

"Our government is committed to the welfare of people and development of the state," he added.

When Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit did not allow discussion on the matter in the Question Hour, opposition members came into the Well of the House raising slogans.

Amid the chaos, the speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #India #Politics

