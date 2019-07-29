Unnao rape survivor critical after accident, CBI to take over probe; FIR filed against BJP MLA

A day after the Unnao rape survivor met with a deadly car accident, in which she was critically injured and lost two relatives, the Uttar Pradesh police has decided to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The UP Police has forwarded the family’s request for CBI investigation into the car accident to the state government. The letter, however, is yet to be sent to the Centre, The Times of India has reported.

Here is all you need to know about the case:

What is the Unnao rape case?

In April last year, an 18-year-old had attempted to commit suicide by self-immolation outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow. She had alleged that BJP MLA from Unnao district’s Bangermau constituency, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, had raped her in the June of 2017 (when she was 17) and threatened her when she lodged an FIR.

While demanding justice outside the chief minister’s residence, she had poured oil on her and tried to burn herself, an incident which grabbed national headlines.

In response, Senger had pleaded innocent, saying this was a “pre-planned incident” and that the survivor’s family was trying to “defame him”.

The survivor also alleged that the local police did not act on the FIR that she had filed three months ago and had wrongfully arrested her father, who reportedly died in police custody.

What has happened now?

On July 28, an overspeeding truck hit the car, in which the survivor was travelling with her lawyer and two aunts, in Rae Bareli. The survivor and the lawyer sustained grievous injuries while her aunts lost their lives.

The survivor is critical. She has sustained multiple fractures and is on a ventilator as her lung has collapsed, a TV news channel has reported.

The accident happened while the family was on its way to meet the woman's uncle, who is lodged in a Rae Bareli jail in a separate case.

The survivor’s mother has cried foul, saying, "It was not an accident but a conspiracy to eliminate all of us." She claimed, "The son of a co-accused in the case, Shahi Singh, and another youth of the village had threatened us. They said they will deal with us."

Meanwhile, the initial probe has revealed that the truck that hit the car was empty and its number plate was scrubbed and blackened. After the crash, the driver had fled.

In addition, the police have confirmed that one gunner and two women constables, who have been assigned round-the-clock duty for the safety of the survivor and her family, were not present at the time of the accident.

Unnao Superintendent of Police MP Verma told PTI, "An inquiry has been ordered to look into the reasons as to why the security personnel were not present with her and action will be taken after getting a report."

What action has been taken by the state officials so far?

The UP Police has been able to retrieve the number from the scrubbed registration plate and has inferred that it was from Fatehpur. The truck has been impounded and the driver has been arrested. Teams from Lucknow have reached Rae Bareli for investigation.

An FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the accident, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder and criminal intimidation.

Besides, the state government has decided to bear all the expenses of the treatment of the two injured, who are admitted in the King George's Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre, Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma told PTI.

Public and political outcry

The incident has caused outrage in political lobbies, with Rahul Gandhi, who recently quit as Congress President, taking a dig at the ruling BJP government’s Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao scheme. In a tweet, he said, “A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don’t ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the road accident of the woman was "shocking".

"The road accident involving the Unnao rape victim is shocking. Where has the CBI probe in this case reached?" she asked on Twitter. "Why is the accused MLA still in the BJP? Why is there laxity in the security of the victim and the witnesses?"



So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates.

— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 29, 2019

"Can you hope for any justice from the BJP government without an answer to these questions," the Congress leader added.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it could be a conspiracy to kill her and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati appealed the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the case and ensure “strict action".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also joined the political outcry. Calling the incident “state-sponsored barbarism”, he alleged that “systematic attempts to eliminate the Unnao rape victim and her family”.



Systematic attempts to eliminate the Unnao rape victim and her family appear to be a pre-planned conspiracy & a mockery of rule of law.

How can any civilised society allow such state sponsored barbarism ? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 29, 2019

The ongoing Rajya Sabha session was also disrupted following an uproar from Opposition parties over the incident.

The National Commission of Women (NCW) said it “was seriously concerned about the unfortunate incident” and has demanded a “free, fair and speedy investigation into the matter”.