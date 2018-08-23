App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unnao rape: Rahul Gandhi alleges conspiracy behind death, burial of witness

Gandhi took to Twitter and cited a news report, claiming that a key witness in the case "died under mysterious circumstances" and was "buried hurriedly without getting his post-mortem done".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today alleged a conspiracy behind the "mysterious death" and "hurried burial" of a key witness in the Unnao rape and murder case involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

Gandhi took to Twitter and cited a news report, claiming that a key witness in the case "died under mysterious circumstances" and was "buried hurriedly without getting his post-mortem done".

"The mysterious death and hurried burial without an autopsy, of the key witness in the Unnao rape and murder case, involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, smells of a conspiracy," the Congress president said in a tweet.

"Is this your idea of 'justice for our daughters', Mr 56?" he asked, taking a swipe at Modi's claim in the run up to the 2014 general election that he had a 56-inch chest.

Gandhi is currently on a two-day visit to Germany. Yesterday, in an interaction with students of the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, he said incidents of violence against women are rising in India and women do not feel safe.

"India needs to change. Men have to start viewing women as equal and with respect. I am sorry to say that men do not," he said. However, he disagreed with the suggestion that India was the worst place for women in the world.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:20 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.