Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar moves Delhi HC for interim bail

Dec 19, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

The trial, which started on August 5, 2019 after it was transferred from Unnao to Delhi on the Supreme Court's directions, was carried on a day-to-day basis.

Lucknow: BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldip Singh Sengar, accused in a rape case, outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police in Lucknow on Wednesday night. PTI Photo by Nand Kumar(PTI4_12_2018_000002B)

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Monday sought interim bail from the Delhi High Court in connection with a case in which he was sentenced to life term for raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh directed that the case be listed before another bench for hearing on December 22.

List this application before a bench in which one of us, namely, Justice Talwant Singh, is not a member subject to obtaining directions of the Chief Justice, the court ordered.

The court was informed that Sengar was seeking interim bail for two months to attend his daughter's wedding which is to take place on February 8.

The ceremonies for the wedding would begin on January 18, the counsel for Sengar said.

Sengar's appeal challenging the trial court's verdict in the Unnao rape case is already pending in the high court.