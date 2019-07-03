App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 06:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unlike Congress, organisational structure already in place in our party: BJP

Rahul Gandhi on July 3 shared an open letter on Twitter, saying it had been an honour to serve the Congress whose values and ideals have served as the "lifeblood of this beautiful nation".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Unlike the Congress, the organisational structure is already in place in the BJP, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on July 3 soon after Rahul Gandhi formally resigned as Congress president.

"In BJP, the (organisational) election and membership timetable is ready. Work has also started. We also have a working president. If nothing is happening in the other party, what can I do," Prakash Javadekar said after a briefing of the Cabinet when asked about Gandhi's resignation.

Gandhi on July 3 shared an open letter on Twitter, saying it had been an honour to serve the Congress whose values and ideals have served as the "lifeblood of this beautiful nation".

Close

He also took total responsibility for the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

When asked to comment on the resignation, another Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar quipped, "We can thank the other party."

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi termed it is a "brand new drama of the grand old party and we have nothing to do with it".

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 06:17 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.