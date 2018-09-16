App
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

United Left wins all 4 central panel posts in JNU Students' Union polls

The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) have come together to form the 'United Left' alliance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. The grouping's presidential candidate N Sai Balaji won after bagging 2,161 votes.

Sarika Choudhary bagged 2,692 votes and was elected the vice president.

Aejaj Ahmed polled 2,423 votes and won the post of general secretary. Amutha was elected the joint secretary with 2,047.

Besides the Left bloc, there were candidates of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Congress-affiliated NSUI (National Students' Union of India) and BAPSA (Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association).

The voter turnout in the keenly contested JNUSU election on Friday was 67.8 per cent, believed to be the highest in six years. Over 5,000 students cast their votes.
First Published on Sep 16, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #India #Politics

