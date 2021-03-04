Union minister confirms 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as BJP's Kerala CM face, backtracks later

Union minister V Muraleedharan on March 4 backtracked from his comments announcing that 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan would be chief ministerial candidate for the Kerala elections.

Muraleedharan had confirmed earlier in the day that Sreedharan, 88 would be the party's CM candidate in Kerala.

"Kerala BJP will fight Kerala polls with E Sreedharan Ji as its Chief Ministerial Candidate. We will defeat both the CPIM and the INC to provide a corruption-free, development-oriented Governance for the people of Kerala," Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

Hours later, however, Muraleedharan, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, representing Kerala, took back his words and deleted the tweet.



What I wanted to tell was that through media reports I learnt that the party has made this announcement. Later, I cross-checked with the party chief who said that he has not made any such announcement: V Muraleedharan on his statement on E Sreedharan pic.twitter.com/anMBbkiPlw

"What I wanted to say was that through media reports I learnt that the party has made this announcement. Later, I cross-checked with the party chief who said that he has not made any such announcement," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

Muraleedharan’s comments came after Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said he has requested the party's national leadership to announce 'Metroman' as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate.

Sreedharan, 88, the engineer behind India's expansive and ambitious metro rail project in Delhi, joined the BJP last week.

Sreedharan who retired as chief of Delhi Metro on December 31, 2011 was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008

Polling for 140 seats of Kerala will be held in single phase on April 6. The results would be announced on May 2.