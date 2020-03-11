App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur faces Opposition attack in Rajya Sabha

When Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called Thakur to present the second supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20 in place of his senior colleague and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, opposition benches started booing him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who had allegedly made provocative speeches in the run up to the Delhi Assembly polls, was on March 11 booed by opposition members in Rajya Sabha when he rose to present a listed paper.

Thakur, who is the Minister of State for Finance, continued to present the demands, which had been presented in Lok Sabha last week.

Close

As opposition created uproar, some in treasury benches hit back with the jibe of the Congress losing power in Madhya Pradesh. This riled some Congress members who accused the BJP of engineering defections.

Naidu ordered that nothing would go on record. But when some Congress member continued to raise the matter, Naidu warned he would name members.

Any member named by the Chair has to withdraw from proceedings of the House for the remainder of the day.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 12:25 pm

