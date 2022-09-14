English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Union minister Amit Shah to attend All India Official Language Conference in Surat today

    During his day-long visit to Surat, Shah will also visit Kribhco Township at Hazira near Surat where he will lay the foundation stone of a bio-ethanol plant.

    PTI
    September 14, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the All India Official Language Conference in Gujarat's Surat city on Wednesday. During his day-long visit to Surat, Shah will also visit Kribhco Township at Hazira near Surat where he will lay the foundation stone of a bio-ethanol plant.

    The Union minister reached Surat on Tuesday night. The 2022 edition of the conference is being organised at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium here on the occasion of Hindi Day.

    "Rajbhasha Hindi unites the nation in the thread of unity. Hindi is the friend of all Indian languages. The Modi government is committed towards parallel development of all local languages including Hindi," Shah tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday.

    "I salute the great personalities who have contributed in the preservation and promotion of Hindi. Happy 'Hindi Divas' to all," he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #All India Official Language Conference #Amit Shah #India #Politics #Surat
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 10:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.