Union minister Amit Shah to attend All India Official Language Conference in Surat today

File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the All India Official Language Conference in Gujarat's Surat city on Wednesday. During his day-long visit to Surat, Shah will also visit Kribhco Township at Hazira near Surat where he will lay the foundation stone of a bio-ethanol plant.

The Union minister reached Surat on Tuesday night. The 2022 edition of the conference is being organised at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium here on the occasion of Hindi Day.

"Rajbhasha Hindi unites the nation in the thread of unity. Hindi is the friend of all Indian languages. The Modi government is committed towards parallel development of all local languages including Hindi," Shah tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday.

"I salute the great personalities who have contributed in the preservation and promotion of Hindi. Happy 'Hindi Divas' to all," he added.