Union Minister Amit Shah says BTC elections are like a semifinal

The Northeast has emerged as India's growth engine under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on December 26.

Shah, who was speaking at during the launch of multiple projects in the North East, also praised the work done by Assam's Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Home Minister also referred to the recent Bodoland Territorial Council polls.

During these polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained 9 seats as compared to the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) which won 17 seats. BPF is currently ruling Bodoland.

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won 12 seats, while the Congress and Gana Shakti Party (GSP) got one seat each.

Comparing the BTC election to a semifinal, Shah has said that the Assam Assembly elections would see a similar result with the BJP winning along with a massive majority, India Today reported.

"Assam was earlier known for agitations and violence, but Sonowal and Sarma have unified the people of the state and the region with the rest of the country by upholding and promoting heritage and traditions," News Agency PTI quoted Shah as saying.

According to Shah, this region is considered a focal point for the development of the country for PM Modi.

On the matter of militant organizations in Assam, Shah said that many of these organisations have surrendered while declaring their decision to join the mainstream.

As many as 63 members of four militant groups in the state, surrendered in Guwahati under the guise of CM Sorowal, the report said.