Union Cabinet to meet physically today after more than a year

Sources told news agency PTI that the last Cabinet meeting held physically was in the first week of April last year, when the coronavirus pandemic struck the country.

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a Union Cabinet meeting. (Image: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Union Cabinet meet on Wednesday, its first physical meeting in over a year.

The Union Cabinet will meet at 11 am on Wednesday.

Sources told news agency PTI that the last Cabinet meeting held physically was in the first week of April last year, when the coronavirus pandemic struck the country.

The Union Cabinet had, however, been meeting regularly almost every week through video conferencing, even during lockdown.

The Prime Minister will also chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers at 4 pm through video conferencing.

This is the second time in a week that the Council of Ministers will meet after its expansion on July 7, with the induction of 43 new ministers.

The new Council of Ministers had met on July 8.

Sources said the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament may have been one of the reasons for the frequent convening of the meeting of Council of ministers.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #Union Cabinet
first published: Jul 14, 2021 10:57 am

