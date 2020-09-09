172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|undue-importance-being-given-to-kangana-ranauts-remarks-ncp-chief-sharad-pawar-5817551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Undue importance being given to Kangana Ranaut's remarks: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

The former Union minister also said that he does not take seriously the threat calls he received earlier this week.

PTI

Undue importance is being attached to the statements made by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday without naming her.

He said people are not taking her remarks seriously.

The former Union minister also said that he does not take seriously the threat calls he received earlier this week.

Close

Ranaut waded into controversy after she recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said she feared the city Police more than the "movie mafia".

"We are giving undue importance to those making such statements. We will have to see what influence such statements have on the people at large," Pawar told reporters.

"In my opinion, people do not take seriously (such statements)," the veteran leader said.

Pawar said the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai have "years of experience" of how the state and city''s police work.

"They (people) know the performance of the police. And hence, we need not pay heed to what one says," he added.

Asked about the threat calls he received, Pawar said, "I have just been given the record of threat calls I received and from where those were made.

"I have received calls in the past too. We don''t take it seriously," the leader added.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.