Understanding of BJP to broach sharing of CM's post: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on November 5 said it was "very understanding" of the BJP to broach the subject of sharing of Maharashtra CM's post for 2.5 years.

Reacting to comments made by BJP leaders after a meeting of that party's state core team here, Raut also said imposition of President's rule will be an insult to people of Maharashtra.

"I haven't heard what they (BJP) leaders said. But if they have indeed spoken about discussing the sharing of CM's post, then I must say it is very understanding of them," Raut told a Marathi TV channel.

The Sena leader said, "we want a written assurance from BJP (over sharing the CM's post) as has been our stand from day one."

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over the issue of chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the Assembly polls giving the BJP-Sena alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288- member House.