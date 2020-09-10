Under PM Modi's leadership, India putting up well-planned fight against COVID-19: Amit Shah

Terming coronavirus as an unprecedented challenge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 10 said India is putting up a well-planned fight against the pandemic under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The BJP leader asked people to take necessary precautions until a vaccine is found.

"Coronavirus is an unprecedented challenge for us. But we are fighting against it in a well-planned manner under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire world has recognised our efforts," he said.

Shah, a Lok Sabha member from Gandhinagar inaugurated or performed a ground-breaking ceremony for various projects worth Rs 134 crore in the constituency via video-conferencing.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Though coronavirus has slowed down the pace of ongoing developmental works in Gandhinagar, the pandemic won't be able to hold back Gujarat or India for long, said Shah, who recently recovered from coronavirus infection.