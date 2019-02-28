App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Under fire, B S Yeddyurappa says no question of seeking electoral gains from air strike

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah slammed Yeddyurappa for looking at political gains on an issue involving national security and interest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Facing flak for linking India's air strike on terror camps in Pakistan with BJP's prospects in Lok Sabha polls, party Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa on February 28 said there was no question of seeking electoral gains and the nation came first to him.

Yeddyurappa's remarks amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan drew criticism from political leaders in Karnataka and disapproval from his own party colleague and Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh.

He had on February 27 said India's pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The Pakistan media and the ruling party there Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf too latched on to Yeddyurappa's statement to question India whether war was an election option.



Speaking to reporters, he said there was no question of using the situation arising out of the IAF strike for electoral gains.

Noting that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had informed about the developments at an all-party meeting, he said all political parties, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, have welcomed India's action.

"Where is the question of using it for politics? Whole country has welcomed it. There is no question of using it for political gains," he added.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah slammed Yeddyurappa for looking at political gains on an issue involving national security and interest.

Singh, a former Army chief, expressed his difference with Yeddyurappa on the issue.

"@BSYBJPji, I beg to differ. We stand as one nation, action taken by our government is to safeguard our nation & ensure safety of our citizens, not to win a few extra seats," Singh tweeted.

He tagged a video link of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's speech in the parliament stressing on unity among parties at times of national distress.

In a tweet tagging a news report about Yeddyurappa's statement, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party said "Air Force excursions, war mongering, soldiers in captivity and the lives of so many people in danger all equate to 22 seats in the eyes of representatives on India's ruling party. Is war an election option? #SayNoToWar."

Hitting out at Yeddyurappa, Kumaraswamy termed his comments as "shameful."

"The entire nation is united in supporting the central govt&our armed forces to fight terrorism, while #Bjp leader @BSYBJP is busy calculating how many extra LS seats the terrorattack&Pak war can bring to his party.

Questioning BJP's intention, former Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah demanded clarification from the prime minister.

"Shocking & disgusting to understand #BJPsPlot4Vote. It is unfortunate that @BJP4India is calculating electoral gains even before the dust has settled," he said in a tweet.

He also said: "No patriot shall derive such sadistic gains over soldiers' death, only a anti-nationalist can. What will RSS say about this?" Siddaramaiah asked.

State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao also slammed Yeddyurappa, asking whether going to war an electoral strategy for the BJP.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #IAF #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #surgical strike

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.