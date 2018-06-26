Undeclared emergency in country under PM Modi: Ashok Chavan

aharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed an "undeclared emergency" in the country in the last four years.

"Modi doesn't have the moral right to speak on democracy as he has imposed an undeclared emergency in the last four years," Chavan said on a day the PM targetted the Congress and the Gandhi family over imposition of the Emergency 43 years ago.

Issuing a statement, Chavan alleged that atrocities against Dalits, tribals, and minorities are on the rise since the BJP came to power in 2014.

"Journalists, intellectuals, writers are being murdered in a broad daylight. Economy is down and unemployment is on the rise. If one speaks against the government's policies, he is labelled as an anti-national," Chavan stated.

The former chief minister also said that efforts are being made to control what one should eat and wear.

"Murders are taking place on suspicion of possessing beef. Efforts are made to control the autonomous institutions and even judiciary is pressurised," he stated.

Referring to the Emergency, Chavan said the BJP is observing an event which took place 43 years as a black day in a bid to divert attention of the common people from the "failures of governance".

"People are witnessing black days for the last four years under the Modi rule," he alleged.

Chavan said the BJP and RSS have no right to speak on the Emergency.

"Former RSS chief K Sudarshan had praised Indira Gandhi saying there was no leader like her. Former RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras and (ex-prime minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee had supported the 20-point programme during the Emergency," he stated.