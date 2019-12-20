App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Unconstitutional' CAA will not be implemented in Congress ruled states: Venugopal

"This is an unconstitutional law. The states cannot be forced to implement an unconstitutional legislation."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Upping the ante against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress on Friday said the "unconstitutional" legislation will not be implemented in the party-ruled states. "No question of implementing this law in the Congress- ruled states", AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal told PTI.

"This is an unconstitutional law. The states cannot be forced to implement an unconstitutional legislation."

His statement comes as protests against the controversial legislation gained momentum in many parts of the country. He was speaking after his arrest in Alappuzha while leading a protest march organised by the Alappuzha District Congress Committee against the police action on protesters, including students, in various parts of the country.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #CAA #Congress #India #NRC #Politics #Venugopal

