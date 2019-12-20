'Unconstitutional' CAA will not be implemented in Congress ruled states: Venugopal

"This is an unconstitutional law. The states cannot be forced to implement an unconstitutional legislation."
Upping the ante against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress on Friday said the "unconstitutional" legislation will not be implemented in the party-ruled states. "No question of implementing this law in the Congress- ruled states", AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal told PTI.
"This is an unconstitutional law. The states cannot be forced to implement an unconstitutional legislation."His statement comes as protests against the controversial legislation gained momentum in many parts of the country. He was speaking after his arrest in Alappuzha while leading a protest march organised by the Alappuzha District Congress Committee against the police action on protesters, including students, in various parts of the country.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 03:05 pm